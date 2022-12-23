 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: If you love dogs, adopt

  • Comments

I applaud the Star for the story on pet stores which highlighted their dependence on puppy mills (Dec. 18). These deplorable places stuff dogs into small crates without sanitation, veterinary care, and often exposed to the harsh elements. Females are bred continuously until they can breed no more and then they are often euthanized.

It is impossible to both love dogs and purchase one at a pet store. These two acts are in direct and horrific conflict. If you can stomach it, google images of puppy mills and you'll see what your pet store purchases are supporting.

If you've purchased a pet store puppy without knowing the back story, you can redeem yourself by contacting your state representative and senator asking them to support legislation making these stores illegal.

Finally, if you want to visit Park Place Mall for a new pet, visit he Humane Society of Southern Arizona located there and which always has a terrific collection of loving pets eagerly awaiting their "furever" home.

People are also reading…

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sire losers

Letter: Sire losers

Growing up being called a sore loser was a a real insult, now it's general practice among Republicans. Now GOP candidates can't accept losses.…

Letter: My American Dream

Letter: My American Dream

Juan Ciscomani will soon be our US House District 6 Representative. Mr. Ciscomani won this election with a narrow victory over Kirsten Engle, …

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Winterhaven Gone Wild!!! Trolleys, diesel/gas jeeps pulling wagons, party bikes encouraging drinking, food court with picnic tables, Hot choco…

Letter: Pac-12 future

Letter: Pac-12 future

Well after the Utah- USC Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, I say let USC and UCLA go to the Big 10. Utah brutally beat up on USC, remindi…

Letter: Sinema Comes to LIfe

Letter: Sinema Comes to LIfe

I find it utterly amazing that Sen. Krysten Sinema seems to be on every network news-show in the last week. Apparently announcing her Independ…

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Democrats were elated when Kyrsten Sinema become senator. Shortly thereafter when seeing her vote for big pharma and tax cuts for the wealthy,…

Letter: U of A Football

Letter: U of A Football

Last weekend Greg Hansen lamented the weak attendance at the U of A Football game. This week close to 50,000 fans showed up to fill the stadiu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News