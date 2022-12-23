Letter: If you love dogs, adopt

I applaud the Star for the story on pet stores which highlighted their dependence on puppy mills (Dec. 18). These deplorable places stuff dogs into small crates without sanitation, veterinary care, and often exposed to the harsh elements. Females are bred continuously until they can breed no more and then they are often euthanized.

It is impossible to both love dogs and purchase one at a pet store. These two acts are in direct and horrific conflict. If you can stomach it, google images of puppy mills and you'll see what your pet store purchases are supporting.

If you've purchased a pet store puppy without knowing the back story, you can redeem yourself by contacting your state representative and senator asking them to support legislation making these stores illegal.

Finally, if you want to visit Park Place Mall for a new pet, visit he Humane Society of Southern Arizona located there and which always has a terrific collection of loving pets eagerly awaiting their "furever" home.

Sally Reed

Northeast side