Letter: If you shop this Black Friday, shop local
Editor:

The day after Thanksgiving may be a “designated consumer shopping day,” (The case for shopping on Black Friday in 2020, Nov. 18) but that doesn’t mean Tucsonians should spend our hard-earned dollars at big box stores. COVID has taken a tough toll on our community. If we want local businesses to survive the winter, we need to support them with our shopping dollars.

For every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $43 remains in the economy. When you spend that $100 at a big box store, only $13 stays local. When you shop at local businesses owned by Black, Indigenous and other people of color, your money helps fight systemic racism that makes BIPOC business ownership extremely difficult. Shopping local helps the planet, too, by reducing the carbon footprint of your purchase.

If you plan to partake in Black Friday shopping this year, please support our community and shop local.

Linda Rico

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

