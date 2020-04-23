Letter: If you want to flatten the curve, tighten the rules
Letter: If you want to flatten the curve, tighten the rules

New York State has issued an edict that if you are not wearing a mask, you are not allowed to enter any business. Let that sink in a little. We only go out when we need to and always wear a mask and gloves. In my shopping trips I see young mothers buying diapers for their little one. I have not seen one with any protection. My wife and I are doing our part to help ensure you don't get sick. Please return the favor.

Bryan Case

Southwest side

