Letter: If you want to flatten the curve, tighten the rules

New York State has issued an edict that if you are not wearing a mask, you are not allowed to enter any business. Let that sink in a little. We only go out when we need to and always wear a mask and gloves. In my shopping trips I see young mothers buying diapers for their little one. I have not seen one with any protection. My wife and I are doing our part to help ensure you don't get sick. Please return the favor.
Bryan Case
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
