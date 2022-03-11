 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ignorance and Arrogance still thriving in Cochise County
Letter: Ignorance and Arrogance still thriving in Cochise County

By voting down Covid 19 monies for Cochise County, the Republican Supervisors showed they have no understanding of duties toward their citizens during a Pandemic! Hospital monies were needed to shore up services and staff that had been exhausted. Public Health monies were needed to service an at-risk population. Low -income housing money was needed to help stabilize families, from job losses, and low wages. Now inflation! Cochise County has been a depressed area for a number of years, with many small communities having partially closed downtowns. Copper is long gone and agriculture is diminished because of dropping water tables. Turning down this money shuts the door on future economic development for that region. This is not a Democratic or Republican issue, but a health issue! Healthy people are productive and healthy children learn! I grew up in Douglas and with my former husband, owned a John Deere Dealership in Safford and Willcox. I am a retired Health Educator and Realtor who now lives in Tucson.

Marilyn Civer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

