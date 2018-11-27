Re: the Nov. 26 letter to the editor "Taking my business elsewhere."
Being poorly informed on an issue is no bar to individuals' expressing opinions in Letters to the Editor, and from the tone of several on the less-than-simple issues raised in the case of two calligraphers in Phoenix claiming their religion keeps them from creating a wedding invitation for a same-sex marriage, their, might I say, "lazy religion" since the Bible has nothing to say on the topic (and almost nothing on same-sex sex, with the Gospels saying nothing) is matched by the ignorance, or lack of comprehension, not of the "religion" issue, but of the "speech" issue, by their critics. Nonetheless, ignorance is no defense for the letter writer's vitriolic accusation of "homophobes" because someone's opinion might differ from his. How does this differ from Trumpism, and why would the Star publish such hatred?
John Johnson
Foothills
