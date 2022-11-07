 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ignorance vs stupidity

Ignorance is not stupidity, but willful ignorance makes for stupid beliefs.

The letter writer implies that Mark Kelly's campaign war chest exists because of Chuck Schumer and therefore Kelly is Schumer's lap dog. Had the writer checked, he would know that almost all of Kelly's campaign funds come from individual members of the Arizona electorate. Kelly did receive about $154,000 from Democratic aligned PACs, but none of those were controlled by Schumer. Extrapolating that sum to 53 million and then attributing it to Schumer suggests magical thinking on the writer's part.

Clearly, investigating facts and critical thinking are not part of the writer's repertoire. He just wants to malign a Democrat who has dedicated his exemplary life to public service and he doesn't need facts or logical conclusions to make his point. His beliefs are all that matter to him and when he can't find facts that reinforce his beliefs, he hypothesizes falsehoods that do.

rick cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

