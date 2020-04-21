Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The store parking lots full, landscapers, pool cleaners and other commercial vehicles going about their business as if they are not literally threatening the lives of everyone in the city of Tucson. Your trip to Home Depot for landscaping ideas, your journey to Trader Joe’s for wine you should have to be the person who notifies the next of kin, because you contributed to these deaths. But don’t worry, the Government is gonna send checks and we wear masks now so it is okay. I think we were supposed to learn from the rest of the world’s mistakes and we obviously didn’t! The people of China had no warning that the virus was coming, and they had less fatalities then the USA who had a 2 month warning.....and even with thousands dead, we still don’t listen!
David Rogers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!