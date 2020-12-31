Letter: Ignore Face Coving Mandate at Capitol

Sen. Kelly Townsend’s intention to ignore the face covering mandate may not be a best practice. Regardless of how she feels or how she behaves, I would hope that she understands as an incoming state senator, her duty is to the state of Arizona. If that requires wearing a face mask, abiding to a dress code, or even wearing a tutu (unlikely) to get the job done, then do it. When she puts her own need to make headlines instead of working with her fellow legislators, then her ability to legislate is negligible. So, Ms. Townsend, it’s your choice.
Tim O'Connor
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.