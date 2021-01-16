 Skip to main content
Letter: Ignore Health and Corrupt Sporting Events
As people lay dying, and ambulances wait in line at the emergency rooms while gurneys with body bags wait their turn at the morgue, the governor of Arizona wants people with thumbs on cell phones to gamble on the outcome of sporting events to further compromise the already challenged circumstances of collegiate and professional athletics in Arizona, the teams and games of which many residents enjoy watching, hoping for honest effort and fair officiating.

Sterne McMullen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

