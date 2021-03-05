 Skip to main content
Letter: Ignoring mask mandates
Letter: Ignoring mask mandates

The Star has published an article about the AZ House of Representatives passing legislation to let businesses ignore mask mandates to stem COVID spread partly by arguing they weren't needed decades ago to stop the spread of AIDS.

The same Dr. Anthony Fauci who is advising President Biden on strategies to defeat COVID, mask-wearing being one of the key strategies to defeat the virus, led the research on AIDS. It became clear that the only two ways that AIDS could be contracted were by unprotected sex between males, and by drug use using needles already used by others. No masks were used, because the disease could not be transmitted thru the air.

I don't expect politicians to understand or use science, but because of this I expect them to take the advice of scientists.

Gerry Lessells

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

