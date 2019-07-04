Every Tucsonan should oppose the 1-11 alt route because we can’t put a river of concrete through the Avra Valley without destroying its heart and our unique sense of place – where flowers bloom at night and critters have the sense to hide from the noonday sun.

I hope we have the collective courage to rise up and say “no.” Trade away our precious natural

treasure for what? So more trucks can get to Phoenix faster? So our city can become Phoenix faster?

No, not this time.

Pat Barey

Oro Valley

