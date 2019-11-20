Driving along Alvernon yesterday I was struck by the dozens of handmade signs, 4 or more per intersection, attached to utility poles and city property.

For some time I have been taking down the 'we buy junk cars' & 'diabetic strip buyer' signs.

Now the 'we buy houses' are multiplying city wide.

I have probably removed at least a couple hundred in past few months.

According to Tucson ordinance Sec. 16-36. Posting of handbills is prohibited.

The signs have phone numbers to contact, why are Tucson officials not shutting down and fining these outfits?

Robert Enyeart

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

