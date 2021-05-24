Letter: illicit vote audits by dummys.

Its far too long overdue for the courts to step and and stop this facist attempt to kill democracy in our state and country. I keep wondering what kind of judge would allow such a disgusting PR stunt by the fascist GOP in the legislature. Now we know this attempt is more than just a silly stupid clown show. It is part of a national right wing effort to kill democracy in hopes of hanging on to power by an ever shrinking bunch of right wing anti-American zealots. WHERE ARE THE JUDGES? DO YOUR JOB AND STOP THIS TREASONOUS STUFF.
Donald-28138 Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.