Thirty years of studying water issues and a lifetime of learning water history.
We dried up the Santa Cruz River by over pumping groundwater. Now there are ignorant people wanting to dry up the San Pedro with a big development while claiming it won’t hurt anything. We know what we lost with the Santa Cruz. Must we also lose what is left of the free flowing San Pedro?
Another example of lack of logic. The County constructed the Santa Cruz river wide south of 29th to allow the river to function normally and where there would be no reason to dredge the river in the future for space for the river to flow. But they are not releasing water in that area designed for habitat to create a peaceful oasis into the future for the people of Tucson. That would make more sense then wasting water north of 29th where there will be future dredging.
Beryl Baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.