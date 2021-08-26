 Skip to main content
Letter: I'm healthy, no vax for me.
I don’t care if you don’t protect your health from Covid, if the risk of vaccine seems greater than your own health risk. Calculate away. I do care about spread. When the virus spreads, even among healthy folk, three bad things happen other than sickness. The health care system is stressed, the economy is dampened, and we provide many more petri dishes for new viruses, variants to develop. I care if heart attack victims wait in ambulances because hospitals are full of Covid, if nurses quit due to stress. I care if travel and entertainment workers can’t support their families. And I care if “Covid 21” or “22” or the “E” or “F” variants develop and are even more deadly. Very, very few care if you get sick, become a long hauler, die. Almost all care if the health system crashes, variants develop, joblessness grows.

William Krauss

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

