 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I'm insulted
View Comments

Letter: I'm insulted

  • Comments

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t find his ballot and needs 27 days to vote. Senate Bill 1593 changes this to 22 days. I’m probably in the same age group and I can fill out and mail my ballot in less than 2 days.

The other writer, Mr. Classen, states minority groups need special privileges in order to properly vote. Being an old, Hispanic, Christian man who served 27 years in the Marine Corps, I find this both offensive and humorous that he thinks Brown and Black people are too incompetent to vote without special help. They don’t vote because they either don’t care or it’s inconvenient. How hard is it to go to the polling place or mail an absentee ballot? Just register with proper ID and you’re good to go. I did long ago. I even voted while deployed overseas all by myself.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News