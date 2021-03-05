Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t find his ballot and needs 27 days to vote. Senate Bill 1593 changes this to 22 days. I’m probably in the same age group and I can fill out and mail my ballot in less than 2 days.
The other writer, Mr. Classen, states minority groups need special privileges in order to properly vote. Being an old, Hispanic, Christian man who served 27 years in the Marine Corps, I find this both offensive and humorous that he thinks Brown and Black people are too incompetent to vote without special help. They don’t vote because they either don’t care or it’s inconvenient. How hard is it to go to the polling place or mail an absentee ballot? Just register with proper ID and you’re good to go. I did long ago. I even voted while deployed overseas all by myself.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
