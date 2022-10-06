Letter: I'm Insulted

The changes to the paper, the comics especially, are an insult to your readers. As most of us who read the paper are older you have just inflicted damage to our eyes. I now need a magnifying glass to read the comics. You have removed every one of the strips we read and made the font so small we can't read them anyway, and then tell us to go online to read the paper. Not all seniors have regular access to the internet if any at all. Is it your intention to shut down newsprint altogether?