Letter: I'm not worthy
Letter: I'm not worthy

OK, I understand. This is my penalty for having been born in Tucson and having a deep love for my hometown Wildcats. I deserve it. I must have surely upset the gods of athletics at some point . How else could you explain that I have a university president and AD that have no idea what it's like to bleed Red and Blue. No idea what true "Bear Down spirit" means. A president who meddles in the athletic department and an AD who is lost. Hiring a vagabond, lifelong assistant NFL coach with few ties to our school or recruiting. I deserve this. It's my fault. And to think I could have had one of my all-time favorite Cats, Antoine Cason, coach our boys. Heck, he almost offered to do it for free. But that would have been too good for me and my group of Wildcat loyals. We deserve nepotism and a president who doesn't know he's needed in the biology department, not the athletic.

Jim Sivilli

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

