Letter: I'm possible "collateral damage" for Doctors Robbins and Carmona
Letter: I'm possible "collateral damage" for Doctors Robbins and Carmona

After hearing Doctor Robert Robbins of the University of Arizona say

there’ll be in-person classes at the University of Arizona, I have a few

thoughts:

1) The University of Arizona main campus sits on about 340 acres. There

are 640 acres to a square mile. So Doctors Robbins and Richard Carmona

want to have over 45,000 people on a campus a little larger than half a

square mile, nearly 4 times the population density of New York

City.

2) Doctor Robbins said in a June 25, 2020 story that he felt he could not

open the University under

prevailing conditions. On June 24, 2020 there were 6,318 cases with 255

deaths. On July 23, 2020, there were 14,143 cases with 405 deaths.

3) I have an aortic dissection caused by high blood pressure and am

over 60 years old.

Doctors Robbins and Carmona are running a science experiment with

young people as vectors to spread COVID-19. I

guess I’ll be medical "collateral damage".

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

