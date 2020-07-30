Letter: I'm possible "collateral damage" for Doctors Robbins and Carmona

After hearing Doctor Robert Robbins of the University of Arizona say
there’ll be in-person classes at the University of Arizona, I have a few
thoughts:
1) The University of Arizona main campus sits on about 340 acres. There
are 640 acres to a square mile. So Doctors Robbins and Richard Carmona
want to have over 45,000 people on a campus a little larger than half a
square mile, nearly 4 times the population density of New York
City.
2) Doctor Robbins said in a June 25, 2020 story that he felt he could not
open the University under
prevailing conditions. On June 24, 2020 there were 6,318 cases with 255
deaths. On July 23, 2020, there were 14,143 cases with 405 deaths.
3) I have an aortic dissection caused by high blood pressure and am
over 60 years old.
Doctors Robbins and Carmona are running a science experiment with
young people as vectors to spread COVID-19. I
guess I’ll be medical "collateral damage".
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!