Letter: Imaginary Scene: Hill vs Zoo

Tucson students studying History virtually at home were in a state of confusion. They thought that they had "Zoomed" into "The Battle at Bunker Hill", but instead were directed to "The Battle of Barnum Hill" video game. Opposing sides were represented by avatars of ducks for the "Hill Warriors" and avatars of tigers for the "Zoo Warriors". The only weapons allowed were barbed verbal assaults or researched data. Local politicians put the game on "pause" so the troops could chill and regroup. Whichever side you're on, please relax, breathe, and keep calm and carry on.
Marlene Carol Skinner
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.