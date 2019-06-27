Take a leisurely drive in the Avra Valley as it is now, encompassing Saguaro National Park West, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Tucson Mountain Park, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and Central Arizona Project's Tucson Mitigation Corridor. Enjoy these irreplaceable areas of the Avra Valley as they exist today with open space, wildlife,
and gorgeous views that refresh the spirit.
Now consider what your drive might look like with highway I-11 cut through or near these areas that protect the Sonoran Desert for today and generations to come, e.g., semi trucks with drivers or perhaps driverless, gas stations, restaurants, etc. Thoughtful alternatives ALREADY EXIST.
Building I-11 in the Avra Valley should be a non-starter for all of us who need open areas of natural beauty that feed the human spirit, with trees that are essential to the air we breathe, and wildlife that shares this planet with us.
Mila Aroskar
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.