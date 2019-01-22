Imagine 3,000 immigrants dying in the desert while seeking refuge from hunger and persecution. Imagine 4 good Samaritan women delivering food and water to save their lives. Then imagine a legal system prosecuting these "crimes" to save lives. Finally, imagine where all this is happening. Muslim Saudi Arabia? No. Atheistic Soviet Union? No. Christian United States of America? Yes. In bigoted Dixie? No, right in our back yard, in Pima and Cochise counties.
Charles Rooney
West side
