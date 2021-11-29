 Skip to main content
Letter: Imaging life without the AZ Daily Star
Letter: Imaging life without the AZ Daily Star

Over the weekend, new Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast wrote a story about how the AZ Daily Star may be out of business within a year. All due to some hedge fund that likes to eliminate local newspapers. The Star is run by Democrat Progressives and that bias is evident in the way they cover issues such as immigration, the environment, Republicans, etc. It is especially evident in their endorsements of political candidates during campaigns. In the last election, the Star's editorial board endorsed Biden for President and every Democrat running for Congress in southern AZ, including Mark Kelly, Ann Kirkpatrick, Raul Grijalva and Tom O'Halleran. So, would I rather have no local newspaper or one that is staffed with Democrat Progressive activists who inject their political views when reporting on local and national issues? I will take the former and just watch local TV news. If the Star does go defunct, perhaps someone will develop a local digital newspaper that is fair and balanced, and leave their politics at home.

Ryan Bodsworth

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

