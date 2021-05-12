 Skip to main content
Letter: Immigrants will bolster workforce
Letter: Immigrants will bolster workforce

Did anti-immigrant politicians connect the dots between stories in the May 2 Arizona Daily Star?

On Page A1, the Star reported that Mexican adults – not unaccompanied children as in national headlines – make up most of those crossing the border into the Tucson Sector without documentation.

On Page D1, the Star told of Tucson restaurants struggling to hire enough workers. The story cited a “tight labor market.”

Thus, we have a solution: Adults coming into the United States, presumably like their forebears to work, and employers with openings they cannot fill.

If only politicians who think immigration is bad for the country could reach that conclusion.

By the way, the U.S. Census Bureau last week reported the slowest population growth in 80 years, meaning fewer workers.

Finally, note that Canada just expanded immigration numbers until 2023 because of labor shortages.

U.S. politicians, can you figure it out?

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

