So I’m sitting in a sandwich shop watching a guy with a broom and very large dust pan sweep up litter and debris in the parking lot. This morning I read about an invasive plant crowding out native vegetation, and needs to be removed. So there’s lots of work to do here in Tucson and around the country. We are offering free room and board to immigrants who show up at our border. I suggest we have lots of things to do in their first months in our country. A great American saying is “ there is no free lunch”. Here’s an opportunity to introduce to America. Pay them a fair wage but put them to work!