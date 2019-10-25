Re: the Oct. 22 letter "Prop. 205 could chase the snowbirds away."
Tucson, Arizona has a rich history of providing sanctuary for the poor and forgotten.
We also find ourselves inundated with winter visitors annually, when traffic increases dramatically, and restaurants and venues are crowded and uncomfortable.
The letter writer forgets that most of the people trying to immigrate are climate refugees, JUST LIKE THE WRITER.
The difference is the Central American immigrants (our neighbors) are facing desperate conditions due to drought, unemployment, and gang violence. They often are wearing/carrying all the clothing they own, and are bringing their children here to simply survive.
I encourage the letter writer to look more deeply into this problem. Do return to visit and attend our Citizens' Climate Lobby meetings the 2nd Saturday of each month from 9:30 – 12:00. We are purely bipartisan.
Calming the climate can only help to calm the border: citizensclimatelobby.org
Gaye Adams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.