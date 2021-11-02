 Skip to main content
Letter: Immigration and voting
Letter: Immigration and voting

Mr Cioffi's letter on Citizenship and Votes (10/30/21)

He contends that a path to citizenship is about votes. He turns a blind eye to redistricting. Arizona is still a Republican controlled state and redistricting will no doubt favor Republicans even though we have an independent redistricting commission.

Let's not forget that gaining citizenship takes about 10 years and in the interim these immigrants are paying taxes and contributing their labor, in many cases, in jobs nobody else wants. There are millions of unfilled job waiting for the immigrant workers including farm work to feed us all.

I don't know how many people undocumented enter the country these days but I'd wager that most are aslyum seekers and therefore legal.

Misinformation is abundant and flagrant these days. It is incumbent on us all to search for the truth. There are no alternative facts!

Joe Thompson

Foothills

