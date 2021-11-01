Letter: immigration / CORRECTION

On the Friday 10/22 editorial page, the question was raised "Who will champion path to citizenship in past-Trump era?" Many Tucson area residents worry about that question but also recognize that a variety of steps can move in that direction. As a volunteer with Justice for All I urge all Pima County voters to sign the group's petitions to add an initiative to the 2022 ballot. This initiative would establish the ability to offer sliding scale legal services to indigent residents facing removal and deportation proceedings. The VERA Institute of Justice found only 3% of those appearing alone will stop deportation and of those who appear with a lawyer 62% win their case. Give our friends a chance. Call Justice for All (520-203-8099) and learn all the ways you can help.
Gypsy Lyle
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.