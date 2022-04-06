Letter: Immigration/Title 42

Masquerading as a public health initiative, Title 42 is trumped-up political policy intended to arouse the tribal, anti-migrant urges so prevalent in America nowadays. And since we now possess the tools to control Covid 19, Title 42’s public health claims have become irrelevant. America must honor its commitments under law and international treaty to protect those needing asylum. “Vulnerable” Senators, including Kelly, who are pressing Biden to prolong Title 42 rules want America to ignore those commitments.

The “vulnerables” are also making a political mistake that will de-energize their strongest supporters. Don’t they remember the 2014 Senate races when FIVE vulnerable incumbents and FOUR other Democratic candidates begged then-President Obama to delay expansion of the DACA policy? Democrats’ timid messaging, aimed at a few moderate voters, cost them thousands of left-leaners’ votes and NINE Senate seats.

Senator Kelly: Do the right thing! End Title 42! Your supporters who haven’t yet lost faith in you are your best bet for re-election.

Jim Christ

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

