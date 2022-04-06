 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Immigration/Title 42

  • Comments

Masquerading as a public health initiative, Title 42 is trumped-up political policy intended to arouse the tribal, anti-migrant urges so prevalent in America nowadays. And since we now possess the tools to control Covid 19, Title 42’s public health claims have become irrelevant. America must honor its commitments under law and international treaty to protect those needing asylum. “Vulnerable” Senators, including Kelly, who are pressing Biden to prolong Title 42 rules want America to ignore those commitments.

The “vulnerables” are also making a political mistake that will de-energize their strongest supporters. Don’t they remember the 2014 Senate races when FIVE vulnerable incumbents and FOUR other Democratic candidates begged then-President Obama to delay expansion of the DACA policy? Democrats’ timid messaging, aimed at a few moderate voters, cost them thousands of left-leaners’ votes and NINE Senate seats.

Senator Kelly: Do the right thing! End Title 42! Your supporters who haven’t yet lost faith in you are your best bet for re-election.

People are also reading…

Jim Christ

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tucson Treasure

This past Sunday we were treated to an outstanding performance of the musical, Rent, put on by the Arts Express Theatre. After many years of m…

Letter: Republican follies

Republicans are at it again. They ignore real problems like homelessness, climate change and refugees. Those problems are hard!

Letter: Hudbay/Rosemont Copper

Is Hudbay/Rosemont Copper Company’s plan to recharge Central Arizona Project (CAP) water at the City of Tucson/CAP facility on Pima Mine Road …

Letter: A Reality Check

Karrin Taylor Robson's "For Governor" commercials raise a number of questions. First, if elected, how will a state governor finish the border …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News