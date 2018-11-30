Why in the name of GOD, is Tucson involved with this when we have so many on the streets now? Especially now when looking into this subject and finding out only a single digit amount of them actually even show up for court dates. Came out here in 84 and helped with many of the charity programs through the years. As of 99 was really disturbed that they seemed more concerned for helping illegal immigrants then the legal citizens. until our own back yard is cleaned, it will continue to be cluttered, and eventually become unsustainable.
Charles Bruce
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.