Letter: Immigration

Tucson is now being asked to give generously to the Afghanis moving into our city. Our tendency is to do so, but, lets ask a few questions first. Are these people being vetted? Are they vaccinated and subject to a health exam? Is their history crime free? Will we have to pay for their hotel room for months on end or is there a plan in place for them to get their own food and shelter? Will they have to get a job, or we will be forced to pay for their welfare and free medical for years and years, and how about education for the children? These are people of a different culture and language. Will they make an effort to fit in and contribute to "our" society? These questions are not only for the Afghans, but, the hoards and hoards of undocumented crossing our border daily of which I would add just one more question. Will these lawbreakers be punished?
Frank Dahl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.