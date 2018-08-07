Mexico is responsible for not accepting these poor refugees. Mexico fails to enforce their own immigration's rules as they know, they cannot accept them, and allow for the "known" travels of such migrants to our nation for attempts to enter illegally/legally.
The focus should be on following "policy" of the United States immigration laws and return them immediately and let Mexico make the "first" determinations and or allow Mexico to do the "dirty work" of refusing their entry.
Or, why dont we just allow for all of the refugees within the world to come cross our borders? Because, with current policy, this is exactly what we as a nation are doing. Where's the "law" and it's enforcers?
ICE is important as, they are the enforcers.
We need to put a stop to this chain illegal entry by placing "sanctions" on Mexico.
Martin Nustad
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.