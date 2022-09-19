Letter: Impact of Biden Economy in Tucson

President Biden tells us that there has been ‘historic and life changing economic gains’ since he took office 18 months ago. At that time:

-Gas was $1.93 a gallon

-Inflation was as close to zero as it ever gets

-Home mortgage interest rates were under 3%

-The stock market and our 401k’s and IRA’s were at record highs

I agree that what’s occurring is historic and life changing but I wonder whether Tucsonans are achieving economic gains. My livelihood is being flushed down his leftist toilet but what’s your positive economic story? All politics is local.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side