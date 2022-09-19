 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Impact of Biden Economy in Tucson

President Biden tells us that there has been ‘historic and life changing economic gains’ since he took office 18 months ago. At that time:

-Gas was $1.93 a gallon

-Inflation was as close to zero as it ever gets

-Home mortgage interest rates were under 3%

-The stock market and our 401k’s and IRA’s were at record highs

I agree that what’s occurring is historic and life changing but I wonder whether Tucsonans are achieving economic gains. My livelihood is being flushed down his leftist toilet but what’s your positive economic story? All politics is local.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

