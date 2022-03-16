Letter: Impact of SB1164 on cancer patients

As a former cancer caregiver, now researcher, I am gravely concerned about the impact SB1164 would have for cancer patients in Arizona if passed, possibly this week, which has received little attention. My mother was diagnosed with leukemia at age 37, when her youngest was 6 years old.
Historically estimated at 1 in 1000 pregnancies, cancer incidence during pregnancy is rising as childbearing is delayed. There is a good chance someone you know—perhaps even your own daughter—will be diagnosed with cancer while pregnant. SB1164 would prohibit her from obtaining an abortion 15 weeks after her last period, denying her treatment in the early stages of disease when therapies are most effective.
Your daughter should have the right to decide for herself whether to terminate a pregnancy to begin treatment and improve the odds she survives to raise your grandchildren. With prompt therapy, my mother survived long enough to see my brother reach high school before she died—and he got to know and remember her.
Susan Massey
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.