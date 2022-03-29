 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Impending Water Crisis
Re: the March 25 article "A sobering sight at Glen Canyon Dam."

Many thanks to Edward Beshore for his Op-Ed. I strongly agree that efforts to reduce water consumption need to happen now.

I lived in Southeastern Pennsylvania for about 25 years where my water came from the Delaware River. For at least two of those years because of reduced rainfall, water use restrictions were imposed. Two were bans on filling personal swimming pools and on outdoor watering. Implementing either or both of these policies and tracking their effect on water usage would be at least a start to involving all of us in a plan to save our most precious resource, our water.

The impending collapse of our water system is not a seasonal crisis. It is a reality we have to face, and we all have to participate in curbing water use in order to be able to continue to live in this beautiful state we call home.

Nancy Chidester

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

