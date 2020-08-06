Letter: Importance of border wall finally reported by the Star

Re: the Aug. 4 article "Meth smuggling, once confined to ports of entry, spreads to desert."
The Star featured an enlightening story over the weekend "Meth smuggling, once confined to ports of entry, spreads to Southern Arizona desert" in which they interviewed Scott Brown, Special Agent in Charge of DHS Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix and Border Patrol Agent Joseph Curran. They said that hard drugs, in particular methamphetamine, are now being smuggled more through the desert and less marijuana. In part because of marijuana legalization, more profits from meth per pound and the border's partial closure. Agents seized 1,500 pounds of meth from October to June. In terms of the border wall, Brown said "any additional infrastructure that slows down drug smugglers and illegal crossings is a benefit to law enforcement." Curran said, "The wall is going to help. If it doesn't completely stop people from coming over, what it does is it forces them to slow down. Those critical seconds to minutes give agents time to make that apprehension on the ground." Now you finally have the border wall truth from the experts!
Frank Marshal
North side
