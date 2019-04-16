In the 1800's water flowed in the Santa Cruz river and farming was up a way of life at the foot of "A" mountain. Also springs flowed from the mountain freely. Since then the water table has fallen and is now about 300 ft up from 350 ft before 2018, with all the Colorado river recharging and other water management methods. Tucson is the only city in America that is totally dependent on ground water pumping. Without water there would be no Tucson, so don't waste it. The recent announcement by the Sweet water treatment facility to pump excess treated water into the Santa Cruz east of down town is wonderful because it will greatly enhance the avian wildlife in our city. The history and ecology of Tucson has changed tremendously in the last 100 years. For instance the mesquite tree came from Texas due to the waste products of cattle, coyotes and birds. Pictures in the San Xavier mission show the surrounding with no mesquite trees.
Charles Blackstock
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.