Letter: Importance of your vote for School Boards

Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert, running for Catalina School Board, believe in public education and are dedicated to keeping Catalina Foothills School District at the highest level. It is crucial to vote and support the public school system even if you have no young children. Curriculum and treatment of students and outreach by schools affects every walk of life and every person. These children are not only our future, but they are our present. The preparation at school determines whether we will be prisoners in our homes, afraid to go by car or bus to the store, repair our homes, have art, theater and books as a part of our lives and other activities now and in the future. I hope people in every area will vote, tell their neighbors and friends to vote and stress the importance of these School Board candidates interested in moving Arizona forward and not backward.