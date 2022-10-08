 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Importance of your vote for School Boards

  • Comments

Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert, running for Catalina School Board, believe in public education and are dedicated to keeping Catalina Foothills School District at the highest level. It is crucial to vote and support the public school system even if you have no young children. Curriculum and treatment of students and outreach by schools affects every walk of life and every person. These children are not only our future, but they are our present. The preparation at school determines whether we will be prisoners in our homes, afraid to go by car or bus to the store, repair our homes, have art, theater and books as a part of our lives and other activities now and in the future. I hope people in every area will vote, tell their neighbors and friends to vote and stress the importance of these School Board candidates interested in moving Arizona forward and not backward.

Dee-Dee Samet Chandler

People are also reading…

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tucson Traffic/Crime

Yesterday, around 5:30 I was driving home from work on E Broadway and noticed as I drove by N Craycroft Rd that in the right lane there were a…

Letter: Pima Community College

As your recent article demonstrates, the Pima Community College, its Governing Board and upcoming election for two new board members are the s…

Letter: Say NO to Highway 11

Concerning a possible Highway 11 (U.S., Ariz. officials ask judge to toss lawsuit vs. Interstate 11), the entire project seems like a terrible…

Letter: What is Katie hiding?

Democrat candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs has announced that she will not debate Republican candidate Kari Lake. What is Katie hiding? Maybe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News