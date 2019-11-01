Sitting at a local dive bar in Parker, AZ a movie came to mind I hadn't seen since I was a boy. It was a old Tarzan Movie and it's theme was "the elephant's graveyard". This was where old elephants went to die. I was surrounded by geriatric Republican conservatives!
In a state, which is much like an elephant graveyard, the roads are in various states of decay and along the freeway, signs advertise discount cremations for under $900.
Arizona has not the greatest schools because old conservatives care more about low taxes than the future of our nation. They come together at local watering holes, after they get out of bed at noon, blaming liberals for every problem from their health problems to the state of our nation while attacking the same millennial's they are burdening with debt and the cost of their government programs like Social Security and Medicare.
If you are sixty-six, Arizona makes you feel young again.
Michael Johnson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.