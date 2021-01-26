Letter: Improve the zoo within its existing footprint

I am horrified that plans for the Reid Park Zoo to annex and remove the Barnum Hill streams and duck pond using taxpayer money are moving ahead despite major public opposition. Had the description for the narrowly-approved zoo improvements sales tax included anything about annexation it would not have passed.
Over 23,000 have signed a change.org petition opposing this destruction. Zoo administrators and Tucson's elected leaders must listen and make improvements within the existing footprint of the zoo, perhaps by developing the parking area after constructing a multistory garage.
James Angel
Midtown
