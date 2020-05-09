Letter: Improve Voter Experience
Letter: Improve Voter Experience

Re: the April 25 article "The left's all-mail voting fantasy must be put to rest."

The GOP chairman's opinion in the Star was singing the party song, but it was flat. Even the GOP president used a mail ballot in a Florida election. Good for one good for all!

Look for states that use the mail ballot, Oregon is an example, it works and is a great example. Mail ballots can be sent USPS, dropped off any polling place, or even better placed in a secure ballot box in a public location, library, town hall, or other public secure location and collect by election officials. Drop boxes would avoid the expense of postage, a fiscal improvement the GOP should like.

Is the GOP afraid of expanded democracy? Afraid the electorate will move them out of power, how democratic. They have the option to change views on health care , education, voting rights,

social programs. The governed will decide who the leaders will be, let the people decide!

Truth and voting power will set us free!

Linda and Kenn Block

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

