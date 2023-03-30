I was thrilled to see the Regional Transportation Board (RTA) support a scope change for the City’s First Avenue project. Reducing the six-lane widening to four lanes while focusing on improvements that will make it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers alike, will save taxpayers of Tucson and Pima County millions of dollars. It will also lessen negative impacts to numerous small businesses along the corridor. This project has received impressive amounts of public feedback and the changes reflect today’s transportation and climate realities, not outdated assumptions from 2006. The flexibility the RTA board is showing with this decision, along with giving more autonomy to the technical and citizens committee, is appreciated and hopeful.