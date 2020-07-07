Letter: In a very simple way, we can open schools in the fall
Letter: In a very simple way, we can open schools in the fall

Dear Tucsonans:

Do you agree it would be a great thing to see schools open in August (rather than on-line class-rooms)? You and I together can accomplish it! And we can do this in a very simple and inexpensive (actually no cost) way that requires no time commitment! You and I each simply need to agree to wear a mask until then. No not all the time! Only when we are within 6 feet of each other or of anyone else. But we have to start today! And that will get the schools open and (with the schools committed to doing their part also) open safely! You and I may have to continue with our masks a little longer to keep them open. Yes, I agree it’s a little inconvenient. But isn’t it a little inconvenient not to have the schools open?

Marilyn Halonen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

