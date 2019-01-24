I was born in DC and lived there for 6+ decades before being fortunate to retire to Tucson, which is now “home.” Yet, I still must defend DC folks after reading Darren Tromblay’s piece. Most adults in DC don’t use “Dude,” aren’t shocked those beyond the Beltway are politically aware, don’t consider venturing West of Wolf Trap as a journey “abroad” to some sort of Heart of Darkness cultural wasteland, and don’t talk using 85 cent words when 10 cent words will do just fine. Regardless of politics, with tens of thousands of furloughed Feds visiting food banks to eat and in fear of not being able to pay rent, it’s puzzling the Star would feature a self-professed “Furloughed Fed” who jetted “abroad” for vacation while his colleagues are scraping to survive.
Jeremy Kahn
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.