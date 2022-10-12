Letter: In Defense of Katiew Hobbs

I applaud Katie Hobbs for having the courage to take an unpopular stand on abortion by not specifying a cut-off number of weeks for legal abortion in Arizona. Late term abortions are invariably due to medical conditions. I was in the 6th month of pregnancy when my belly stopped growing. My doctor conformed I was carrying a dead fetus. My choice: carry this pregnancy to term and deliver a dead baby or undergo an abortion. I chose abortion. Doubtless were I living in Arizona now, with the same issue, my doctor would be afraid to perform the abortion. I would be forced to leave the state or endure the consequences. Politicians should not be allowed to make life-impacting decisions for women. Their self-righteous concern for the "unborn" masks their blatant indifference to living women.