There have been many letters criticizing pedestrians for inattentiveness and therefore responsible should they be injured or killed while crossing Tucson streets. I don't deny that many pedestrians are looking at cells phones or otherwise distracted. My grandson age 12 was, in fact, distracted, while walking on the sidewalk. He didn't notice the pickup truck preparing to pull out of a driveway. Neither did the inattentive or distracted driver notice him walking. He's dead. The driver continues to drive in Tucson. Drivers are in control of a lethal weapon. It is their duty to be attentive, to notice distracted pedestrians whether in a crosswalk or not. "I didn't see him" is no excuse. Sure, pedestrians should be aware when walking and crossing streets but they are unarmed, made of flesh and blood, weighing at most several hundred pounds, traveling at about 4 miles per hour. The car/driver combination is several tons of steel moving at 35-45 miles per hour. Both should be careful out there.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.