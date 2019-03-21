The Star's recent (March 17) piece from Hudbay executive Andre Lauzon deserves additional scrutiny. He describes the company's extensive commitments to water conservation, recreational and cultural projects related to the Rosemont Mine.
I grew up in the mining town of Bisbee in the 1950s. My classmates and I enjoyed a stable middle class childhood. Our fathers worked every day, and we proudly carried our lunches to school. Homelessness was rare, and food banks were nonexistent. Mining income helped send many of my generation to college.
Today, studies show almost 25 percent of children in Southern Arizona living in poverty, dependent on free school lunches. Many decry welfare, but the remedy for poverty is work. The 200-plus Rosemont jobs, plus related service jobs, will provide an economic boost.
Emerging technologies can mitigate some of the environmental dangers. Rosemont has made serious commitments. Now let's allow governmental oversight and diligent reporting by our free press to ensure these promises are kept. Let's not shun an entire industry that has brought prosperity to generations of Arizonans.
Toby Reynolds Smitt
Northwest side
