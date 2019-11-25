I feel compelled to express a different point of view of the sheriff's deputy who restrained the teen paraplegic. 1) He was expelled from school for a period of time. 2) He "acted out" at the group home, causing the female staff member to be apprehensive (criminal assault). 3) If he has been dealt a bad hand in life, deal with it during therapy. 4) He lives in our society. There are rules. Follow them. 5) The deputy only restrained the teen. There were no night sticks, choke holds, or anything but restraint. I feel the deputy should be exonerated. Thank you for your consideration of this matter.
Sharon Otstot
Midtown
