Re: the May 19 articel "Border agent calls migrants 'subhuman,' 'savages' in text messages."
The article details federal prosecution documents related to Border Patrol agent Bowen who has been charged with depriving a Guatemalan man of his civil rights under color of law and falsifying records. I am a retired ICE Agent and do not condone or excuse the actions of Bowen or the language used in his text messages. I believe they reflect an enormous frustration and disillusionment amongst some Border Patrol agents at being inundated with Central Americans and not receiving the support or resources needed to deal with the crisis. 99% of Border Patrol agents are honest hard working people risking their lives day and night. The Border Patrol hires more Latinos than any other federal law enforcement agency. The Arizona Star never fails to report on some bad apple Border Patrol agent, but will never criticize those who enter the country illegally, endanger their children, or abuse the asylum system.
David Burford
Northwest side
