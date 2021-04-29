 Skip to main content
Letter: In Favor of Concept G Zoo Expansion North
Concept G (North expansion) is the least expensive option after Concept A (No expansion). Parkland is prime real estate and it makes no sense (financially, environmentally, socially, culturally) to give it away. It is expensive. Replacing the green space taken by the zoo expansion concepts B,C, and D would cost at least 15-25 million dollars. And the City has yet to identify 4.5 acres available in central Tucson to purchase that would offset the loss of 4.5 acres of green space proposed in these concepts. Even if a location was found, the cost to purchase the real estate, tear down whatever is there and reconfigure it into parkland with amenities would be way more expensive than option G. WE ARE NOT IN A POSITION TO LOSE ANY GREEN SPACE. The climate crisis and quality-of-life crises are here. Concept G is the only win-win option that preserves parkland and allows the zoo to expand in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Wendy Sampson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

